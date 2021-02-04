Largo Coin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $172.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00026248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,983,493 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,981 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.