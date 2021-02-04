Largo Coin Price Up 0.3% This Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.86 or 0.00026199 BTC on major exchanges. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $174.57 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,945,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,979 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

