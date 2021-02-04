Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $142,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

