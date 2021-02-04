Laurence Fink Sells 27,400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $732.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $563,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

