Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $31.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 152,064 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.28.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.