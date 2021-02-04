LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 56.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $137.16 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

