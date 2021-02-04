Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (CVE:LEM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.32. Leading Edge Materials shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 51,520 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$51.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

About Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

