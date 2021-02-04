Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.22. 974,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.71. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

