Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 119,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 132,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.52.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.