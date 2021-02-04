Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Leidos by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Leidos by 82,500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

