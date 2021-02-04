Lenore Lillie Sells 35,088 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 35,088 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $667,373.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,088 shares in the company, valued at $857,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lenore Lillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of Koss stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36.

NASDAQ KOSS traded up $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 7,164,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

