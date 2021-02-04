Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNVGY shares. Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

