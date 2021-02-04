LEOcoin One Day Volume Reaches $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,179.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.71 or 0.04361882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00394515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.01138889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.00478544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00401697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00247774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020631 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

