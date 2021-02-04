Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

LESL traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.50. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

