Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 873,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 68.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

