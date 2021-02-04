Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.66 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 39,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

