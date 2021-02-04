Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.93 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 0.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 255,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.