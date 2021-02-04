Lethean Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Lethean has a market cap of $297,465.33 and $13.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.59 or 0.04380912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00394446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.01139271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00478034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00406031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020629 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

