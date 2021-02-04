Level01 Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $5,076.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,764,908 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

