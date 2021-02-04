Levolution 24-Hour Volume Tops $166,744.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $166,744.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,917,259 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

