Lewis Chew Sells 30,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,453. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.