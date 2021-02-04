Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $23.93 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 83.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00007282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00084913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00241971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041179 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,853,616 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.