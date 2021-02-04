Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

