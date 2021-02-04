LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.87. 884,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 639,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

