Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS updated its Q4 2021

NASDAQ LSPD traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $72.60. 1,323,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.69. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

