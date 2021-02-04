Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Achieves $941,412.68

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $941,412.68 and approximately $10,837.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.43 or 0.01301845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.56 or 0.05884199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

