Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

