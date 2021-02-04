Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $16.02. Limoneira shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 59,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

