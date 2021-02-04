LINA Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1,266.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 71.3% against the dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $15,276.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

