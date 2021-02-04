Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

LIMAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF remained flat at $$53.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.