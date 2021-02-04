Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

LNC stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

