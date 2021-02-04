Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 6.5%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 459,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 361,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $832.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

