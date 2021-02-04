Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.19

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.19 and traded as high as $210.70. Linde plc (LIN.F) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 1,026,577 shares changing hands.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.79 ($270.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €208.19.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

