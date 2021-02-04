Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Trading Up 1.5%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.03). Approximately 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

The stock has a market cap of £2.73 million and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,407.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,244.92.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

