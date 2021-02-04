LINKA Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $16,625.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.43 or 0.01301845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.56 or 0.05884199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

