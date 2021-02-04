LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0133 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $9.36 million and $9,010.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00039868 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,332,209 coins and its circulating supply is 705,351,651 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

