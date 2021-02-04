Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Down 13%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price fell 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.80. 680,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 349,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

