Lisk Hits Market Cap of $177.77 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $177.77 million and $20.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,117,361 coins and its circulating supply is 127,182,123 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

