Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.63 million and $2,258.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00397485 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002066 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,606.71 or 1.00902779 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 709,838,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

