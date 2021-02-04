Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.85 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $148.38 or 0.00401657 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.85 billion and $7.59 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,416,429 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

