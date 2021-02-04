Litecoin Price Tops $148.35 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.85 billion and approximately $8.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $148.35 or 0.00394188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,412,167 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.