Lition (LIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $703,215.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $703,215.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,799.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.46 or 0.04362665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00397423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01157722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00485187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00405804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00245026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.