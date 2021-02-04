Lition Price Reaches $0.0754 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,451.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.36 or 0.04350645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.01136542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00480576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00403771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00247309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars.

