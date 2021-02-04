Lition Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $703,215.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,799.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.46 or 0.04362665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00397423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01157722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00485187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00405804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00245026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

