LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU) Trading Up 3%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 92,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 14,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

About LIV Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LIVKU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

