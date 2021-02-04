Livenodes Market Cap Achieves $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 127.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

