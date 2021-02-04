(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.54. (LIX.V) shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares trading hands.

(LIX.V) Company Profile (CVE:LIX)

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

