Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

