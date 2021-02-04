Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.01

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 72818060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $662.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.