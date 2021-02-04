Loblaw Companies’ (LBLCF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 903. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.